Image credit: Netflix
Sci-fi series 'Altered Carbon' returns to Netflix on February 27th

Anthony Mackie is taking over the lead role for the eight-episode second season.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Netflix

Netflix's Emmy-nominated sci-fi saga Altered Carbon is returning for a second season, two years after the first batch of episodes. You won't have to wait much longer to delve back into its dystopian cyberpunk world, as season two hits Netflix February 27th.

This time around, Anthony Mackie is taking over the lead role of Takeshi Kovacs from Joel Kinnaman. Since Altered Carbon is set in a future in which people can transfer their consciousness and memories between bodies (or "sleeves"), recasting parts isn't too complex.

There's no trailer as yet for the second season, but Netflix has offered some details of what's in store. Kovacs will continue his galaxy-spanning, centuries-long search for his lost love, Quellcrist Falconer, while trying to get to the bottom of a string of murders. However, it seems that both of his missions are connected.

Source: Netflix (Twitter)
In this article: altered carbon, alteredcarbon, anthony mackie, anthonymackie, av, cyberpunk, entertainment, netflix, sci-fi, scifi
