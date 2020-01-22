Motorola will begin taking foldable Razr pre-orders on January 26th

We asked the company about availability in other regions, and we're waiting to hear back. But if you're in the US, you'll be able to pre-order a unit through Verizon, Walmart and Motorola's website on the 26th. The phone will start shipping to pre-order customers and will be available through those sales channels on February 6th. The company said in a statement:

"We are excited to share that, in North America, the Motorola razr will be available for presale on January 26th exclusively at Verizon, Walmart and motorola.com; and in stores starting on February 6th. Dates for other markets will be announced locally."

Motorola's new Razr phone has a foldable display, which allows it to be a modern smartphone with a full-sized screen while staying true to the Razr's flip form factor. It doesn't have the latest and greatest flagship components -- Motorola admits it's a "design-first" device -- and will set you back $1,500. The phone definitely has a unique look you can't get elsewhere, though. For now, that is. Samsung is rumored to be working on a clamshell-type foldable phone of its own.