Latest in Gear

Image credit: Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Office 365 business installations are auto-switching Chrome search to Bing

It will install the 'Microsoft Search in Bing' Chrome extension upon installation of Office 365 ProPlus.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
41m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Microsoft is making Bing the default search engine in Chrome -- for business users, that is. The tech giant has announced that when enterprise customers install Office 365 ProPlus Version 2002 or update the suite in February, they'll find that the "Microsoft Search in Bing" extension will also be installed for the Chrome browser. Microsoft says that making Bing the default search engine will allow users "to access relevant workplace information directly from the browser address bar."

As ZDNet notes, a lot of people aren't happy about the change. And Microsoft seems to have expected the negative feedback, because its announcement includes instructions on how to exclude the extension from the installation or the upgrade. The tech giant also clarified that users stop can using Bing as the default search engine by toggling it off or by completely uninstalling it from devices. Those whose companies use Office 365 ProPlus may want to take note in case they'd rather search via Google like always.

For now, Microsoft will only forcibly install the extension for customers in certain regions, namely Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, the UK and the US. However, the company may add other locations over time.

Via: ZDNet
Source: Microsoft
In this article: Bing, Chrome, gear, internet, microsoft, Office 365 ProPlus
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Twitter launches Facebook-like reaction emojis for DMs

Twitter launches Facebook-like reaction emojis for DMs

View
Fujifilm's X-T200 mirrorless camera uses gyros for ultra-stable video

Fujifilm's X-T200 mirrorless camera uses gyros for ultra-stable video

View
DOJ letter reveals the FBI recently cracked an iPhone 11

DOJ letter reveals the FBI recently cracked an iPhone 11

View
DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues

DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues

View
Microsoft gets the ball rolling on Surface Duo apps

Microsoft gets the ball rolling on Surface Duo apps

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr