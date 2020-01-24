'Apex Legends' celebrates its first year with a new melee-focused hero

It's been almost a year since EA and Respawn shocked gamers by following up the Titanfall games with a new free-to-play battle royale shooter. Now, the team has revealed that for its first anniversary Apex Legends will add a new hero, Forge, and launch season four of gameplay and content add-ons. For existing players, there are some special "year one" login gifts, plus people who play between February 4th and 11th can nab 10k XP for their first match of the day, every day.
The new hero Forge appears to add some melee abilities to the mix, with "Shatter Gauntlets" that he can use to beat up opponents. According to his backstory, the character is a "five time hyperfighting federation champion" who joins the game with some corporate sponsorship attached. According to people who've poked around for leaks, some of the abilities they're anticipating make him seem a lot like Doomfist, the similarly-augmented hero-with-a-big-arm from Overwatch.