Latest in Gear

Image credit: Boston Dynamics
save
Save
share

Boston Dynamics gives its robot dog a developer SDK

Now anyone can start creating potential chores for the four-legged bot.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in Robots
Comments
83 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Boston Dynamics

Now that Spot is more clever and polite, Boston Dynamics is ready to set it free. The Softbank-owned robotics company announced that it's making Spot's SDK available to anyone who wants it via GitHub, starting today. The release will allow developers and even non-traditional roboticists "develop custom applications that enable Spot to do useful tasks across a wide range of industries," said Boston Dynamics VP Michael Perry.

Until today, only developers in the early adopter program could get the SDK, but now it's freely available to all as open-source code. However, developers will still need to become early adopters if they want to lease a robot to test their code, Boston Dynamics said. That way, they can "create custom methods of controlling the robot, integrate sensor information into data analysis tools and design custom payloads which expand the capabilities of the base robot platform," according to the company.

By way of example, Boston Dynamics cited a company called HoloBuilders that have used the SDK to add Spot to their existing app. "With what they've developed, workers can use a phone to teach Spot to document a path around a construction site and then Spot will autonomously navigate that path and take 360 images that go right into their processing software," it said. Other uses include security monitoring, laser-scanning and police chores like examining suspicious packages.

Along with the SDK release, Boston Dynamics announced a change in management. Founder a Mark Raibert will become Chairman, ceding his CEO role to former COO and long-time employee Rob Playter. That's part of a larger plan for Boston Dynamics to commercialize its robots like SpotMini, Atlas and now Handle -- and the release of the SDK is a big step towards that goal.

Source: Boston Dynamics
In this article: Boston Dynamics, Developers, gear, Open Source, Robot, robots, SDK, Spot
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
83 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

MIT's new GPS system uses satellite images to put you in the right lane

MIT's new GPS system uses satellite images to put you in the right lane

View
'Disco Elysium' gets a hardcore mode for fans who want a challenge

'Disco Elysium' gets a hardcore mode for fans who want a challenge

View
'Apex Legends' celebrates its first year with a new melee-focused hero

'Apex Legends' celebrates its first year with a new melee-focused hero

View
Sprint will fix anyone's cracked Samsung Galaxy screen for $49

Sprint will fix anyone's cracked Samsung Galaxy screen for $49

View
FDA warns hospitals about security flaws in some GE medical equipment

FDA warns hospitals about security flaws in some GE medical equipment

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr