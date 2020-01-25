Apple gets its WiLan patent payout reduced to $85.2 million

We've asked Apple for comment.

WiLan had argued that many Apple products, including iPhones ranging from the 6 to the 7 Plus, had been using voice over LTE technology covered by two patents.

It's a rare instance of WiLan declaring victory over Apple. The Canadian "patent monetization" company (read: patent troll) has largely been unsuccessful in getting Apple to pay for claimed patent violations. However, we wouldn't be surprised if there was more in the future. WiLan's business depends on these kinds of lawsuits, and Apple is a particularly large target.