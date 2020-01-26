UK won't implement EU's contentious digital copyright law

Companies like Google also campaigned against Article 11, a segment that required news aggregators to pay for any quotes that went beyond very short excerpts. The decision against implementing the Copyright Directive will let internet giants carry on quoting larger sections of articles in news search results, much to the chagrin of some publishers.

This doesn't guarantee that the UK will maintain a looser approach to digital copyright. It's still eager to fight piracy. However, it's evident the country intends to go its own direction and doesn't feel pressure to clamp down on alleged abuse to the same degree.