Motorola may be working on a pen-equipped Galaxy Note rival

This isn't the rumored "Edge+" flagship phone destined for Verizon (Engadget's parent company), Blass added.

It's not certain when this phone might show, let alone what it would be capable of besides pen input. With Mobile World Congress less than a month away, though, we wouldn't rule out a debut in the near future. The bigger question is whether or not this will receive an official launch in the US. You can buy a number of Moto phones in the US (if only sometimes through carriers), but this looks like a more specialized device that isn't guaranteed a stateside launch.