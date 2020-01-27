Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

Netflix widens deal with 'Big Mouth' animation studio

Titmouse will create multiple adult animated shows.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Netflix is showering more affection on the teams involved with Big Mouth. The service has signed a "multi-year" deal with animation studio Titmouse to both create multiple adult animated shows and get a a first crack at any similar series the studio produces. The two didn't hint at what would come next, but it's a big deal when Titmouse has also been involved with well-known productions like Venture Bros. and Metalocalypse.

While Netflix has a range of animated shows, including Matt Groening's Disenchantment, Big Mouth is clearly one of the biggest stars. The company went so far as to reveal a spinoff show. It's no wonder that it's making long-term commitments to Titmouse and Brutus Pink, then. This is about as reliable a deal as Netflix can get, and it might be important when US growth is tapering off.

Via: Deadline
Source: Netflix Media Center
