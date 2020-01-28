Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tan Jingjing/Xinhua via Getty Images

Karma will unveil an electric pickup truck in late 2020

The luxury brand is also planning an electric SUV.
Jon Fingas
16m ago
Tan Jingjing/Xinhua via Getty Images

Karma is more than a little eager to capitalize on the fervor for electric pickup trucks. The former Fisker brand (not to be confused with the Fisker making the Ocean) has revealed that it will show an electric pickup truck concept near the end of 2020. While details are scarce, the truck will be based on a new all-wheel drive platform and will cost less in production form than the $135,000 of its Revero luxury sedan hybrid. The AWD platform will also be used for an upscale SUV, although there weren't further details for that model.

This could be an important move for Karma. It has remained a niche brand ever since Chinese car part maker Wanxiang Group revived the original Fisker in 2014, selling roughly 1,000 Reveros in 2019. Lower-priced electric trucks would give it a much wider audience, especially in North America where pickups are popular.

It's going to face stiff competition, however. The most conspicuous challenger is Tesla's Cybertruck, but Karma will also have to challenge Rivian's R1T, GM's still-mysterious pickup and the eventual electric Ford F-150. These are mostly big names that have extensive experience with EV technology and large-scale truck manufacturing, and it'll be no mean feat to compete on both fronts.

Via: Electrek
Source: Bloomberg (Yahoo Finance)
