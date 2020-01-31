Latest in Entertainment

Hulu CEO steps down as it integrates with Disney's streaming plans

Randy Freer took over the CEO role in 2017.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
20m ago in Business
Disney Direct to Consumer and International chairman Kevin Mayer Disney

Now that Hulu is part of Disney's streaming triumvirate with ESPN+ and Disney+, there's a reorganization at the top and Randy Freer will step down from his role as CEO. He took over in late 2017, but now it will join the others under direct oversight from Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International chairman Kevin Mayer. We'll see what changes come in the future for Hulu, as it previously stood alone as a rival to Netflix, but now is a part of a larger strategy.

Disney CEO Bob Iger already announced plans for "FX on Hulu" programming that's overseen by FX boss John Landgraf, which came after Disney pulled the plug on a standalone FX streaming service. The Hollywood Reporter point out that Hulu's scripted original shows are overseen by Disney TV Studios chairman Dana Walden, while Deadline reports it's expected to hire a business leader to oversee the division.

Source: Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter
In this article: business, Disney, Disney Plus, entertainment, ESPN Plus, FX, Hulu, internet video, Kevin Mayer, Randy Freer, streaming
