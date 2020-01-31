You can still watch the Super Bowl for free on Roku

There is one caveat: the NFL app won't stream the game in 4K HDR. If you refuse to watch the big game in anything but 4K, you can check out our guide to watching the Super Bowl via cable and satellite TV, streaming or online livestreams.

The Fox and Roku dispute began yesterday when Fox sent an email to its customers telling them that the standalone Fox apps wouldn't be available as of January 31st, due to an agreement between the companies expiring. A Fox spokesperson called the notification a "poorly timed negotiating ploy" and "a naked effort to use its customers as pawns." Regardless of how this ends for Fox and Roku, you don't need to worry about missing out on the gameday action.