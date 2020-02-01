Amazon Echo Show now scans barcodes for your grocery list

According to VentureBeat, the feature is available for Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 smart speakers with displays. To start the process, just say "Alexa, scan this to my shopping list," and instructions will show up, asking you to align the product barcode with its digital counterpart on the screen. It worked well most of the time when The Verge tested it out, though it added a lengthy product description for a carton of milk instead of just the brand and the item type. Hey, at least you'll be 100 percent sure that you're picking the right gluten-, soy-, lactose- and sugar-free food item for that family member who's allergic to everything.