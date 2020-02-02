West Virginia will allow people with disabilities to vote by smartphone

Security is a concern, though. While Warner said Voatz worked well in the 2018 midterms and was going through an audit for consideration, security researchers have cautioned against using it or other voting apps. There have been concerns that its web server and blockchain implementations weren't all that secure, and that the private source code made it harder to find vulnerabilities. There was an attempt to hack the mobile voting system in 2018, and it's not clear how successful that was -- officials may be taking a chance by expanding access to the voting system while an investigation into that hacking attempt is still ongoing.

As Warner explained, though, the decision involve a calculated risk. While Russia or another hostile actor could try to disrupt online voting, this could also enfranchise people who otherwise wouldn't cast ballots in the first place. In addition to the challenges of getting to a polling station, many of these locations pose difficulties in themselves -- this sidesteps all those concerns. And when people with disabilities represent a relatively small portion of the population, the potential damage from a worst case scenario may be relatively limited.