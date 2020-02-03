Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Apple

Apple wants to remind you Arcade exists

A site takeover and a post-Super Bowl ad made it quite clear.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
19m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple

Apple was a no-show in the flurry of Super Bowl ads, but it made its presence felt seemingly everywhere else. The tech giant launched a full-on ad blitz for Apple Arcade shortly before the football extravaganza got underway, including a takeover of its home page where game characters invaded the usual product promos -- you probably weren't expecting Sonic to ever race around a MacBook Pro. There were a number of straight-up commercials, too, such as a TV spot showing all the ways you could play (including in the grips of a sewer monster) and a mock livestream from Oceanhorn 2's hero.

We wouldn't blame you if your eyes glazed over during the campaign, but it's arguably vital given Apple Arcade's ultimate strategy. The company is buying games outright for the service instead of paying developers for play time like Google does for Play Pass, making it more dependent on the sheer number of gamers instead of how often they play. While Apple isn't exactly hurting for cash, it needs to recruit as many players as possible if Arcade is going to be a success.

Source: Apple, YouTube (1), (2)
Coverage: Marty Swant (Twitter)
In this article: ads, advertising, apple, apple arcade, games, gaming, internet, ios, mac, mobile, services, video, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Super Bowl and a Hummer EV

The Morning After: Super Bowl and a Hummer EV

View
Capturing the Sun's Texas-sized cells in the highest detail ever

Capturing the Sun's Texas-sized cells in the highest detail ever

View
Kenya halts biometric ID scheme over discrimination fears

Kenya halts biometric ID scheme over discrimination fears

View
AI-formulated medicine to be tested on humans for the first time

AI-formulated medicine to be tested on humans for the first time

View
MIT's 'smart surface' could improve your WiFi signal tenfold

MIT's 'smart surface' could improve your WiFi signal tenfold

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr