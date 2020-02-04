Iowa Democrats say sloppy app code delayed caucus results

We're still waiting for a full explanation about what, exactly, went wrong during Iowa's caucus Monday night, but the state's Democratic party claims a "coding issue" in a new app is the biggest reason for the delayed results. The app, which the WSJ reports was developed by the Washington, D.C.-based company Shadow, managed to accurately record caucus data submitted by precincts across the state. But the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) claims a programming error made the app only report partial data. The organization managed to locate and fix the error, but now it's in working on confirming the caucus results via paper records. (Update: The IDP says it plans to announced results by 5PM ET today, the Washington Post reports.)

"Because of the required paper documentation, we have been able to verify that the data recorded in the app and used to calculate State Delegate Equivalents is valid and accurate," the IDP said in a statement this morning, WeAreIowa reports. "Precinct level results are still being reported to the IDP. While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld."

The new app was meant to be an easier way for Iowa Democrats to report caucus results, versus manually calling in data over the phone. A smartphone-based reporting method could have been particularly useful, given that the state planned to report three sets of results: the amount of votes at the beginning and end of the night, in addition to the total delegates for each candidate. But on Monday party officials also reported difficulties downloading and logging into the app. And to make things worse, some also had trouble reaching the party's headquarters by phone. The IDP's statement this morning didn't acknowledge those issues at all.

In the weeks leading up to the caucus, the IDP refused to say who developed the app and kept technical details secret. That's actually a detriment to cybersecurity, experts say, since it leaves the public in the dark about how well the app is functioning. According to the Huffington Post, the app's developer Shadow is also funded by the Democratic non-profit ACRONYM, which was quick to distance itself from the botched results this morning.

Just in — a statement from ACRONYM.



"We, like everyone else, are eagerly awaiting more information from the Iowa Democratic Party." pic.twitter.com/cBy2ZNwsPz — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) February 4, 2020

If anything, Monday's caucus issues should be a wake up call for political parties across the country. Cybersecurity risks are still a major concern leading up to the 2020 election, but as we saw with the IDP app, parties also need to make sure their new tech-enabled tools actually work. According to CNN, Nevada Democrats are also planning to use the app for their caucus later this month.

