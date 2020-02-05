Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Ariel Motor Co.

Ariel will fully unveil its hybrid supercar this summer

The company showed off the bare chassis in 2017, but has been quiet since then.
Marc DeAngelis
29m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Ariel Motor Co.

British automaker Ariel revealed concepts of its Hipercar -- short for "high-performance carbon reduction" -- in the summer of 2017. The company mentioned some impressive specs, such as the ability to reach 60 miles per hour in just 2.4 seconds and a top speed of 160mph (at least for the all-wheel-drive version). The car -- which is presumably meant more for a racetrack than for a trip to the grocery store -- uses four small motors at each wheel to produce 1,180 horsepower and 1,330 pound-feet of torque. Ariel promised that more specs and hardware details would be announced in 2019, but that didn't happen. We should be getting a clearer picture of the innovative supercar later this year, though: Autoblog reports that the automaker will reveal the progress it has made on the Hipercar before September's Low Carbon Vehicle Show.

While auto enthusiasts will likely want to hear about the Hipercar's specs, they can expect some changes to the car's looks too. A representative told Autoblog that "certain things will have changed," but gave no further details. Ariel will hopefully announce pricing information as well. In 2017, founder Simon Saunders said, "It will be an expensive car because of the technology involved. But when compared to £1 million-plus supercars, which it will outperform, it's going to represent excellent value for money."

Ariel planned on fully unveiling the Hipercar in 2019 and then selling it in 2020. Now that the specs won't be fully divulged until the second half of 2020, we may not see the car go on sale until 2021 or later.

Source: Autoblog
In this article: ariel, ariel hipercar, car, cars, gaming, hipercar, hybrid car, hybrid supercar, hypercar, low carbon vehicle show, supercar, tomorrow, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

GM will bring Super Cruise to 22 vehicles by 2022

GM will bring Super Cruise to 22 vehicles by 2022

View
Chrome will clamp down on sites with annoying video ads

Chrome will clamp down on sites with annoying video ads

View
Microsoft is merging its Windows and hardware teams

Microsoft is merging its Windows and hardware teams

View
Teenage Engineering wants you to 'hack' its IKEA line with 3D printing

Teenage Engineering wants you to 'hack' its IKEA line with 3D printing

View
Windows 10's built-in search was down this morning (updated)

Windows 10's built-in search was down this morning (updated)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr