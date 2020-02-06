Instagram will tell you which of your boring friends to unfollow

Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap "Following" and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutr — Instagram (@instagram) February 6, 2020

You can also sort accounts by when you started following them, so you can quickly see who's been popping up in your feed for the longest or who your most recent follows are. These following categories are accessible through the following button on your profile.

"Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about -- but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change," an Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch. It wants to "make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests."

Following categories will make it easier for you to figure out who to unfollow. They might help you streamline your feed to the posts you care about the most while making sure you don't necessarily spot the same accounts over and over. It's a smart move on Instagram's part, as helping you only view interesting stuff in your feed might keep you more engaged with the app and ensure its ad revenue machine continues to grow. All social networks would benefit from a feature like this.