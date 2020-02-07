Puma’s Sonic clothing line stays true to the original hedgehog

The collection includes a bit of everything. One highlight is the $35 t-shirt pictured above, which features Sonic and Knuckles. Another shirt will remind friends and strangers that they're too slow, and just as fresh are the pair of $120 RS-X3 sneakers you see below. They come in two different colorways: one in Sonic's iconic blue, gold and whites, while the other looks like it takes its inspiration from Shadow. In a nice touch, the sneakers feature a scorecard toward the heel of the shoe.

You can buy items from the Puma x Sonic line starting today either online, at Puma stores or select retailers across the US. The kids' portion of the line will follow on February 15th.