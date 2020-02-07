Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Puma

Puma’s Sonic clothing line stays true to the original hedgehog

"You're too slow..."
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
25m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Puma

Ahead of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie coming out next week, Puma has released a new line of clothing, shoes and accessories that feature Sonic and his friends. If you weren't a fan of the movie's first, nightmare-inducing trailer, the good news is that the line pulls its designs exclusively from the Sonic games.

The collection includes a bit of everything. One highlight is the $35 t-shirt pictured above, which features Sonic and Knuckles. Another shirt will remind friends and strangers that they're too slow, and just as fresh are the pair of $120 RS-X3 sneakers you see below. They come in two different colorways: one in Sonic's iconic blue, gold and whites, while the other looks like it takes its inspiration from Shadow. In a nice touch, the sneakers feature a scorecard toward the heel of the shoe.

Puma RS-X3 sneakers

You can buy items from the Puma x Sonic line starting today either online, at Puma stores or select retailers across the US. The kids' portion of the line will follow on February 15th.

Via: GamesRadar
Source: Puma
In this article: clothing, design, entertainment, gaming, puma, sonic
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Trump's next budget could give NASA a huge funding windfall

Trump's next budget could give NASA a huge funding windfall

View
Apple may be testing Macs with AMD processors

Apple may be testing Macs with AMD processors

View
YouTube Music might finally let you upload your own music library

YouTube Music might finally let you upload your own music library

View
NASA wants to review Boeing’s Starliner work after setbacks

NASA wants to review Boeing’s Starliner work after setbacks

View
Indie dungeon-crawler 'Below' is coming to PS4 this spring

Indie dungeon-crawler 'Below' is coming to PS4 this spring

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr