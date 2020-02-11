Latest in Mobile

Save $50 on Brydge's excellent iPad Pro keyboards

Turn your iPad Pro into a MacBook Pro lookalike.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
14m ago
One of iPad Pro's better third-party keyboard options, the Brydge Pro, is currently on sale. Wellbots has discounted both 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the accessory. After a $50 price cut, they're $99 and $119 respectively. As a bonus, if you live outside of New York State, there's no tax.

If you want to turn your iPad Pro into a MacBook (or at least as close as iPadOS will allow you to do so), Brydge's keyboards are probably your best bet. They're adjustable up to 180 degrees, feature three levels of backlighting and match the iPad Pro's machined aluminum look.

Their one downside is that they're heavy enough they negate any weight savings you get from going with an iPad Pro over the MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro. One other thing to keep in mind is that Brydge plans to launch a new version of the keyboards called the Brydge Pro+ that adds a trackpad. So if you want to take advantage of the iPad's recently added mouse support, it's probably best to wait for the new model.

Source: Wellbots (1), (2)
