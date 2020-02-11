Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on: Razr who?

That brings me no particular pleasure to write, by the way -- Motorola has a long track record of great phones, and the Razr is a pretty astonishing first attempt at a foldable. Still, Samsung's experience releasing the Galaxy Fold means the Galaxy Z Flip benefits from extra polish and forethought. Oh, and much better components. In case you hadn't been keeping track, the Z Flip packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset, plus 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You'll also find 12MP wide and ultra-wide cameras on the back of the Z Flip's top half, a 10MP front-facing camera in a center-aligned screen cutout, and an eSIM in addition to a nanoSIM slot.

Put another way, it's just about as capable as the best phones money could buy last year; that's something you just can't say about the Razr. Performance in our very limited hands-on time was, well, exactly what you'd expect: Remarkably quick across the board. It's always tough getting a sense for how fast a phone is when you don't have more than a half-hour to play with it, but it's clear even now that in terms of pure power, the Z Flip is no slouch.