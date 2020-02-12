MWC 2020 is cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

"With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event," GSMA CEO John Hoffman told Bloomberg. The outlet also reports this is the first time in the 33 years that MWC has been held in Barcelona that the event has been cancelled.

Last year, more than 100,000 people attended MWC. Many of those individuals were either based in China or worked for Chinese companies. The coronavirus has hit China hardest of all. As of this week, the number of confirmed cases increased to over 42,000, and more than 1,000 people diagnosed with the virus in China have died.

The announcement comes after several large companies, including Amazon, LG, Sony and NVIDIA, said they plan to skip the conference to keep their employees safe from the virus. Before today's cancellation, a CNET report said Samsung had planned to scale back its presence at the event as well.

In most cases, we likely won't have to wait long to see whatever devices those companies had planned to announce at MWC. Sony, for instance, said it would unveil its newest phones on YouTube. LG, meanwhile, plans to hold separate events in the "near future" to reveal its first batch of handsets for 2020.