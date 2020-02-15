Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

Boring's crew spent three months digging the nearly mile-long tunnel 40 feet underground. LVCVA says the project is scheduled to debut in January 2021 -- who knows, the system might even be ready by the time CES 2021 rolls around. The electric vehicles tasked with transporting people through the tunnels will be able to carry up to 4,400 people per hour, because they can cut a 15-minute walk down to a minute-long ride.

While this particular tunnel is for the LVCC loop, Boring also has plans to build a transportation system that covers the Strip and other parts of Vegas.