Latest in Gear

Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Redbox debuts a free, ad-backed live TV service

Just be sure to set your expectations accordingly.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
49m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Redbox is still better known for its rental kiosks than anything else, but it's clearly keen to expand its streaming offerings. The company has launched a free, ad-supported live TV service (appropriately, Redbox Free Live TV) for some users. You don't need to sign in -- you just have to use Redbox's website or mobile app to tune in. You'll eventually see the service reach other platforms where Redbox is available, including smart TVs, Apple TV boxes and Roku players.

Before you have dreams of dropping your paid TV package, though, you'll want to tone down your expectations. Much like TiVo's free TV, you're not about to find big-name broadcasters. These are niche channels like TMZ, USA Today and FailArmy, plus Redbox's own selections. These are 'snackable' stations that revolve around news, comedy and the occasional viral video. They're meant to reel in potential On Demand customers rather than replace cable. Still, free is free -- if you've run out of interesting movies and TV shows elsewhere, it won't hurt much to check this out.

Via: Cord Cutters News
Source: Redbox
In this article: cord cutting, entertainment, gear, internet, live tv, redbox, redbox free live tv, services, streaming, television, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Blizzard's cancelled 'StarCraft: Ghost' leaks in playable form

Blizzard's cancelled 'StarCraft: Ghost' leaks in playable form

View
The Galaxy Z Flip's glass screen isn't very durable

The Galaxy Z Flip's glass screen isn't very durable

View
New York AG won't keep fighting T-Mobile merger with Sprint

New York AG won't keep fighting T-Mobile merger with Sprint

View
Tesla ordered to halt early work on its German Gigafactory

Tesla ordered to halt early work on its German Gigafactory

View
'Sonic the Hedgehog' breaks record for a video game movie debut

'Sonic the Hedgehog' breaks record for a video game movie debut

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr