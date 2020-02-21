Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Warner Medi

'Friends' cast is locked in for a reunion special to launch HBO Max

The service will launch a few months after the show's 25th anniversary.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
7m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Warner Medi

Now that AT&T spent more than $400 million pulling Friends from Netflix to serve as one of the pillars for its HBO Max streaming service, the WarnerMedia company has also shelled out to get the original cast back together for a reunion special. Negotiations for the special have been rumored for months, but now it's confirmed that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will all be a part of the unscripted event.

Along with all 236 episodes of the popular sitcom, it will be available when HBO Max launches in May.

Source: Warner Media Group
In this article: att, av, business, entertainment, friends, HBO, HBO Max, internet video, streaming, warner media
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Minuscule ID chips could help spot even the smallest counterfeits

Minuscule ID chips could help spot even the smallest counterfeits

View
Pre-order the Galaxy S20 from Amazon and get free Galaxy Buds+

Pre-order the Galaxy S20 from Amazon and get free Galaxy Buds+

View
The best Android and iPhone gimbal

The best Android and iPhone gimbal

View
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review: Admire it, don't buy it

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review: Admire it, don't buy it

View
Toronto rejects some of Sidewalk Labs’ smart neighborhood ideas

Toronto rejects some of Sidewalk Labs’ smart neighborhood ideas

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr