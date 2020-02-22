Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

Netflix's first 'Transformers' teaser reveals a hopeless war

Expect plenty of vicious robot fights.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
42m ago
Netflix has posted the first teaser trailer for its Transformers animated series, and it's now clear just how the service will take on the robots' origins. The clip for the first part of the War For Cybertron trilogy, Siege, portrays the Autobots fighting a seemingly hopeless war to prevent the Decepticons from finding the Allspark (the source of the machines' power) and destroying the essence of what the Transformers are. It's not the most complex narrative, although it's surprisingly bleak for kids' fare. It even draws eerie parallels with human politics by having Megatron spin the Autobots' efforts as "aggression."

The teaser also gives a peek at the "new look" animation style, which ultimately boils down to cel-shaded CG but fits well with larger-than-life battling robots. On that note, you can expect plenty of fights -- Rooster Teeth and Polygon Pictures haven't forgotten one of the reasons why kids (and curious adults) latched on to Transformers in the first place.

There's still no specific date for War For Cybertron's debut later this year. It's still listed as "coming soon." Even so, this might tell you if it's worth getting your hopes up for the prequel to the classic Transformers movie. If nothing else, this shows that Netflix is fully committed to its '80s nostalgia push.

Source: Netflix (YouTube)
