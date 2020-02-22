Netflix's first 'Transformers' teaser reveals a hopeless war

The teaser also gives a peek at the "new look" animation style, which ultimately boils down to cel-shaded CG but fits well with larger-than-life battling robots. On that note, you can expect plenty of fights -- Rooster Teeth and Polygon Pictures haven't forgotten one of the reasons why kids (and curious adults) latched on to Transformers in the first place.

There's still no specific date for War For Cybertron's debut later this year. It's still listed as "coming soon." Even so, this might tell you if it's worth getting your hopes up for the prequel to the classic Transformers movie. If nothing else, this shows that Netflix is fully committed to its '80s nostalgia push.