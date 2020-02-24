Amazon drops the Fire TV Cube to its best-ever price

Amazon is no stranger to discounting its Fire TV devices, but now may represent a better opportunity than usual. The tech giant is offering sizeable deals across multiple models, most notably the current-generation Fire TV Cube -- it's back down to its best-ever price of $90, or $30 off the usual sticker. You can also snag the 500GB Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR for $145, a full $85 below its list price. And if you want the essentials, you can pick up the standard Fire TV Stick for $25 (down from $40) or the Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 (a drop from $50).
The Cube is decidedly more expensive than the other Fire TV players on sale, but it might be the wisest purchase depending on what you're looking for. It's not just the speediest Fire TV, it doubles as an Alexa device. You might not need to pick up a separate speaker if you just want to check the weather or control your smart lights. It supports virtually every major streaming service (including Apple TV+, Disney+ and YouTube TV), and it'll deliver them in Dolby Vision and HDR10+ when available. With that said, the Fire TV Stick 4K will still deliver a solid experience if you're willing to forego hands-free Alexa and deal with shortages (it's out of stock until March 2nd as we write this).