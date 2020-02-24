'Cyberpunk 2077' studio commits to a free Xbox Series X upgrade

There will likely be numerous other games with similar upgrades. Ubisoft has already committed to making Rainbow Six: Siege available for the Series X when the console launches, and while it hasn't confirmed the use of Smart Delivery (we've asked for clarification), it's also promising cross-generational play that suggests you'll be using the same core game. We wouldn't count on every popular game getting this treatment, but it could be just a question of "when" for many titles rather than "if."

Sony likely isn't standing still, either. The console giant said that backward compatibility will help transition gamers to the PS5 "faster and more seamlessly" than in the past, and it won't be shocking if your favorite PS4 title gets a PS5 patch down the line. It may come down to how easily you can get that update.