Planet Computers' clamshell phone can dual-boot Android and Linux

You won't lose over-the-air updates for Android by installing Linux, Planet Computers said.

The multi-boot firmware is available for free, and there are instructions for installing Debian and other software. This still isn't for the faint-hearted. However, it also represents one of the few instances where a phone maker has officially enabled support for operating systems besides the one that ships with the device. The Cosmo is also fairly well-suited to Linux thanks to its keyboard -- you won't have to jump through hoops to use the command line.