MWC might be canceled this year, but that's not stopping the big brands from dropping new products. Sony unveiled three new phones this morning, with its next flagship device -- the Sony Xperia 1 II -- stealing the show. Building on last year's phone, the new launch adds 5G and a 21:9 aspect ratio display, and it sees the welcome return of the 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with a number of camera firsts, and according to Sony, is the first smartphone to come with built-in 360 Reality Audio decoding.
Watch Sony's Xperia event in 7 minutes
Get to grips with Sony's newest flagship smartphone.
Sony also unveiled the Xperia 10 II, which is lighter, faster and thinner than its predecessor, and boasts the biggest battery of any of Sony's mid-range phones to date at 3,600mAh. The company also teased a separate device called the Xperia Pro. Find out more about that and the rest of the new line-up in our handy seven-minute video.