'Predator: Hunting Grounds' multiplayer trial kicks off March 27th

The basic premise will be familiar if you've played other asymmetric titles. You can either join a human fireteam and work together to survive while accomplishing objectives, or play by yourself as a Predator hunting the group with an incredible arsenal at your disposal. The allure is that movie connection -- you can feel all-powerful wielding the Predator's cloaking device, or take delight in catching the alien hunter off-guard.

Whether or not it succeeds at this isn't certain. There are hits in the genre like Dead by Daylight, but there are also high-profile failures like Evolve. Hunting Grounds has an advantage through its name, but history suggests it'll ultimately have to rely on strong gameplay if it's going to thrive.