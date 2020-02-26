Starbucks embraces fake meat, starting in Canada

The lab-grown, plant-based meat trend is a product of science and tech, but it's also driven by a growing awareness of the environmental impacts of meat production. Earlier this year, Starbucks said it was committed to a "resource-positive future," which includes expanding plant-based options and creating a more environmentally friendly menu. The upcoming egg, cheddar and Beyond Meat sausage breakfast sandwich is the first major step in that direction. The company has also pledged to phase out plastic straws.

While the Starbucks-Beyond Meat partnership is limited to Canada for now, it's a major win for Beyond Meat, as Starbucks is one of the largest chains in the world and Beyond Meat faces tough competition from Impossible Burger. Yesterday, Disney dubbed Impossible Burger the "preferred plant-based burger" of Disneyland, Disney World and the Disney Cruise Line, and the alternative meat patty is already available at Burger King and grocery stores in the US.