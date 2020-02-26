Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Starbucks embraces fake meat, starting in Canada

It’s introducing an egg, cheddar and Beyond Meat sausage sandwich on Tuesday.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Next week, when Starbucks rolls out its spring menu in stores across Canada, it will include one notable addition: a breakfast sandwich with Beyond Meat sausage. Starbucks joins a growing list of brands that have added Beyond Meat's plant-based offerings to their menus. To date, those companies include McDonald's (also a Canadian pilot), KFC, Subway, Carl's Jr., Hardee's and more.

The lab-grown, plant-based meat trend is a product of science and tech, but it's also driven by a growing awareness of the environmental impacts of meat production. Earlier this year, Starbucks said it was committed to a "resource-positive future," which includes expanding plant-based options and creating a more environmentally friendly menu. The upcoming egg, cheddar and Beyond Meat sausage breakfast sandwich is the first major step in that direction. The company has also pledged to phase out plastic straws.

While the Starbucks-Beyond Meat partnership is limited to Canada for now, it's a major win for Beyond Meat, as Starbucks is one of the largest chains in the world and Beyond Meat faces tough competition from Impossible Burger. Yesterday, Disney dubbed Impossible Burger the "preferred plant-based burger" of Disneyland, Disney World and the Disney Cruise Line, and the alternative meat patty is already available at Burger King and grocery stores in the US.

Source: CNBC
