Image credit: FX

FX is now exclusively streaming its shows on Hulu

The first FX on Hulu original series, ‘Devs,’ arrives on March 5th.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Starting today, FX content is streaming on Hulu. More than 40 of FX Networks' series, including Nip/Tuck, Justified, Damages, Rescue Me and Thief and Terriers, are available on the platform, and new original content is scheduled to arrive soon.

We knew this was coming, as last fall, FX announced that Hulu would become its official streaming home. For the most part, new episodes will air on their respective FX channels and land on Hulu the next day.

FX also has a number of Hulu-exclusive series in the works. The first is an eight-episode run of Devs from Alex Garland. It's scheduled to debut on March 5th and stars Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha and Allison Pill. Mrs. America, starring Cate Blanchett, will debut this spring. A Teacher, starring Kate Mara, is scheduled for this summer, and The Old Man with Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow is planned for the fall.

This is part of Hulu's attempt to improve its original content and better compete with Netflix and Amazon. "FX is a producer of high quality content and will become a key content driver for Hulu," Disney CEO Bob Iger told reporters during the company's Q4 earnings call last fall.

In this article: av, devs, entertainment, fx, FX on Hulu, hulu, original content, streaming, streaming tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
FX is now exclusively streaming its shows on Hulu

