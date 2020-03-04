Late last year, Nintendo announced that it's releasing two DLCs for Luigi's Mansion 3, which will add multiplayer features to the action-adventure game. It promised to release the first of the two by April 30th, 2020, but it looks like you don't have to wait that long to start enjoying what it can offer. The first Luigi's Mansion 3 multiplayer pack is now available for download -- you can purchase it along with the second pack that's coming out by July 31st from Nintendo for $10.
The first 'Luigi's Mansion 3' multiplayer DLC pack is now available
You can now download the pack and pre-purchase the second one for $10.
Sponsored Links
If you purchase the first pack, you'll get three new mini-games for the multiplayer ScreamPark mode: DodgeBrawl lets you play dodgeball with poltergeists, River Bank will have you dodging logs coming down a waterfall as you collect coins, and Tricky Ghost Hunt will have you battling ghosts while navigating a floor that can damage you with electricity.
You'll also get three costumes for the co-op ScareScraper mode. Each costume comes with themed levels and ghosts, so you'll see different environments and battle different enemies, depending on what you're wearing. Finally, you'll get a Flashlight Type-P, an in-game Polterpup light, that you can use in both modes. You can get a peek of what the DLC pack can add to your game below: