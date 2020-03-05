XPS 13 laptop drops to $799 during Dell’s semi-annual sale

If you've been eyeing the XPS 13 laptop, now's the time to grab it. As part of Dell's semi-annual sale, the company lowered the price of its flagship laptop to $799. This particular model includes a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
XPS 13 laptops rarely dip below $1,000, and if they do, it's usually the base models you'll see on sale. While this isn't quite as powerful of a model that was on sale last month on Amazon, it's not the base XPS 13 either (which has a measly 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage).