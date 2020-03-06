Oppo's first Android smartwatch borrows a lot from Apple

Something felt a little familiar about Xiaomi's Apple Watch clone when we first laid eyes on it a few months ago, but Oppo's first entry into the smartwatch space may have made us do a double take. The aptly-named Oppo Watch was announced alongside the Find X2 series in Beijing earlier today. It's an Android-powered wearable that runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset, and for those who care, this comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.
Much like the latest Apple Watches, Oppo's smartwatch lets you make phone calls via an eSIM, make payments via NFC (at least in China) and keep track of your vitals like heart rate, exercise performance, menstrual cycles and sleeping quality. The obvious missing feature here is the electrical heart sensor, meaning no electrocardiogram capability.