SpaceX launches its original Dragon capsule for the last time

Falcon 9 booster has landed on Landing Zone 1 – our 50th landing of a rocket booster! pic.twitter.com/RGwOyJs1Sl — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 7, 2020

The Dragon spacecraft used for this launch reached the ISS twice in the past, first for a resupply mission in February 2017 and then again in December 2018. Also, the Falcon 9 booster SpaceX used first reached outer space back in December 2019.

The mission's success shows just how far spaceflight has advanced over the past ten years and ever since SpaceX won a $1.6 billion Commercial Resupply Services contract from NASA in 2008. Reusable boosters and spacecraft are pretty common and even expected now -- in fact, Dragon's second version will have the capability to fly to the space station for up to five times, whereas version one can only last for three.