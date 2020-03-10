Disney+ reportedly scrapped a 'Tron' series from John Ridley

Muppets Live Another Day, a comedy that included Frozen alumnus Josh Gad, supposedly got canned after an executive change at Muppet Studios. The Disney villain drama Book of Enchantment, meanwhile, had issues with a "dark tone" and big budget.

The cancellations may reflect a struggle at Disney+ to find its identity and tighten its focus. The service is suppose to be the family-friendly side of Disney, but there's fuzziness over where that line is being drawn. While the High Fidelity and Love, Simon shows were bumped to Hulu after Disney deemed them too adult-oriented, The Simpsons is firmly entrenched on Disney+ despite its violence and not-so-subtle sexual innuendo. It appears difficult for creators to know just where they stand, and Disney's attempt to figure that out may have produced some high-profile casualties.