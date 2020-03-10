Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Bill Wippert via Getty Images

FuboTV adds NHL and MLB coverage to its premium sports packages

The cord-cutter now covers every major professional sports network.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
43m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Bill Wippert via Getty Images

With FuboTV, the soccer programming focus is right there in the name. However, the cord-cutting service wants to capture fans of all sports, so it has just unveiled two pretty great new additions. If you subscribe to the FuboTV Extra or Sports Plus packages, you'll now get access to the NHL Network and MLB Network. The latter offers up to 150 live games per year, along with news, analysis and more, while the NHL Network also plays multiple games per week plus shows like NHL Now and NHL Tonight.

Baseball fans subscribing to the Sports Plus package will also gain access to the MLB Network Strike Zone. That offers "commercial-free, up-to-the-minute live look-ins, highlights and updates when live game telecasts air on MLB Network on Tuesday and Friday nights during Major League Baseball's regular season," FuboTV wrote in a press release.

While FuboTV started up mostly to stream soccer games to US audiences, the base package now includes over 100 sports, entertainment and news channels (including FOX, NBC, CBS and others) for $55 per month -- equivalent to the price of many cable packages. The $5.99 Extra package includes 30+ extra sports/entertainment channels including NBA TV and the Tennis Channel, while the $10.99 Sports Plus package adds the NFL Network's NFL RedZone, pac 12 regional networks and more.

In this article: av, cordcutting, entertainment, Extra, FuboTV, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NHL Network, premium, Sports Plus
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Command & Conquer Remastered Collection' arrives on June 5th

'Command & Conquer Remastered Collection' arrives on June 5th

View
Dyson's Corrale is a $500 straightening iron with over-engineered plates

Dyson's Corrale is a $500 straightening iron with over-engineered plates

View
Huawei will livestream its P40 phone unveiling on March 26th

Huawei will livestream its P40 phone unveiling on March 26th

View
A popular analytics platform secretly scraped user data via VPN apps

A popular analytics platform secretly scraped user data via VPN apps

View
Why the tech world is waging war on bezels

Why the tech world is waging war on bezels

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr