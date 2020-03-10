With FuboTV, the soccer programming focus is right there in the name. However, the cord-cutting service wants to capture fans of all sports, so it has just unveiled two pretty great new additions. If you subscribe to the FuboTV Extra or Sports Plus packages, you'll now get access to the NHL Network and MLB Network. The latter offers up to 150 live games per year, along with news, analysis and more, while the NHL Network also plays multiple games per week plus shows like NHL Now and NHL Tonight.
FuboTV adds NHL and MLB coverage to its premium sports packages
Baseball fans subscribing to the Sports Plus package will also gain access to the MLB Network Strike Zone. That offers "commercial-free, up-to-the-minute live look-ins, highlights and updates when live game telecasts air on MLB Network on Tuesday and Friday nights during Major League Baseball's regular season," FuboTV wrote in a press release.
While FuboTV started up mostly to stream soccer games to US audiences, the base package now includes over 100 sports, entertainment and news channels (including FOX, NBC, CBS and others) for $55 per month -- equivalent to the price of many cable packages. The $5.99 Extra package includes 30+ extra sports/entertainment channels including NBA TV and the Tennis Channel, while the $10.99 Sports Plus package adds the NFL Network's NFL RedZone, pac 12 regional networks and more.