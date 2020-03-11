Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Maximkostenko via Getty Images

EU plans to introduce sweeping 'right to repair' legislation for electronics

It could significantly change the design of phones, tablets and computers.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
46m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Maximkostenko via Getty Images

As part of its newly announced Circular Economy Action Plan, the European Commission, the body that drafts the EU's laws, says it will introduce right to repair legislation that will push electronics manufacturers to create products that last longer, include as many recycled materials as possible and are easier to reuse, repair and recycle.

If the European Parliament were to pass legislation, it would extend its eco-design law to cover phones, tablets and computers, and likely force tech companies to completely rethink the designs of their products. The legislation would also require those same companies to provide easy to access information related to the repairability and durability of their products. At the moment, most consumers have to turn to websites like iFixit to find information on how to fix their devices. "Single-use will be restricted, premature obsolescence tackled and the destruction of unsold durable goods banned," the Commission said.

Any right to repair bill the European Union passes is likely to have a significant impact outside of its borders because of the fact it says it will "ensure" future trade deals "reflect the enhanced objectives of the circular economy."

The plan is one part of the European Green Deal, a policy initiative the EU announced last year. Like the Green New Deal advocated by congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the goal of the European Green Deal is to transform the continent's economy in light of the climate crisis.

"The linear growth model of 'take, make, use discard' has reached its limits," Virginijus Sinkevičius, the commissioner for the environment, told The Guardian. "With the growth of the world population and consumption, this linear model pushes us closer and closer to a resource crisis. The only way ahead is decoupling economic growth from extraction of primary resources and their environmental impacts." He also said the EU won't be able to meet its target to produce zero emissions by 2050 if it doesn't implement the recommendations.

The plan is the latest attempt by the EU to tackle electronic waste. In January, European Union lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favor of legislation to push to device manufacturers to adopt a shared charging cable standard. The new legislation is likely to face stiff resistance from manufacturers. Ahead of the charger vote, Apple said any regulation would "stifle innovation" and ultimately hurt consumers more than it would help them.

Via: The Guardian
Source: European Commission
In this article: business, eu, europe, european commission, european union, gadgetry, gadgets, green, mobile, personal computing, personalcomputing, politics, right to repair, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

EU plans to introduce sweeping 'right to repair' legislation for electronics

EU plans to introduce sweeping 'right to repair' legislation for electronics

View
UK to levy additional tax on big tech companies beginning April 1st

UK to levy additional tax on big tech companies beginning April 1st

View
Sharp sues Vizio over display tech in 70-inch TVs

Sharp sues Vizio over display tech in 70-inch TVs

View
Ring's latest doorbells feature a three-camera array

Ring's latest doorbells feature a three-camera array

View
The Xbox E3 event will still happen, just online

The Xbox E3 event will still happen, just online

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr