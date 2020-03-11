Google is working on a native printing and scanning app for Chrome OS

Print Management App Enables the print management app that allows Chrome OS users to view and manage their native print jobs. #print-job-management-app

The app's development is still in its very early stages, but it will apparently show you your recent print attempts, a job's name and which printer it was sent to, as well as if it was successful. In addition, the app will include the capability to scan documents based on another flag that describes a scanning UI:

Scanning UI An experimental UI that allows users to interact with a connected scanner. #scanning-ui

It's unclear when the feature will be available. Hopefully, Google rolls it out before Cloud Print follows Reader and the tech giant's other scrapped products to the trash heap.