Ring temporarily pauses most third-party data collection

A Ring representative told Engadget that this temporary measure will allow the company to add more privacy options in the app's Control Center menu. While users can currently turn off some tracking options, the Control Center additions -- which will be available in early spring -- will provide further ways to limit data sharing with third parties.

Starting this week, Ring users can also use the Control Center to opt out of sharing the data that is used to generate personalized ads. "If a user opts out, Ring will not share their information with third parties to serve them personalized Ring ads," said the representative.

While these security and privacy changes may not convince prospective customers to buy into Ring's ecosystem, it could at least placate existing users who don't appreciate the idea of third-party tracking. Here's the full statement from Ring:

We have temporarily paused the use of most third-party analytics services in the Ring apps and website while we work on providing users with more abilities to opt out in Control Center. In early spring, we will provide customers with additional options to limit sharing information with third-party service providers.



