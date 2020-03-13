Formula E season suspended due to coronavirus fears

Organizers have ruled out any races in March and April, and have categorized May as a potential window to resume. But, in a statement, officials say it's more likely that the races will be rescheduled for June and July, but only if the "situation improve and stabilize." Alejandro Agag, Formula E chairman and founder, said that the championship "will be back in full force, once the ongoing health crisis and spread of COVID-19 has subsided."

The FIA, meanwhile, is taking flak for its last-minute decision to cancel the Australian Grand Prix after a McLaren crew member tested positive for the condition. The body hasn't yet cancelled the following Grands Prix, or postponed the season, but it may be hard to see it taking another course of action.