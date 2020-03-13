'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is available on digital a few days early

It looks like Frozen 2 isn't the only Disney property getting an early launch due to the current conditions of everything. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available on most digital stores (Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, update: Amazon too!) right now, several days before its March 17th launch date for $20 in 1080p or $25 in 4K UHD with Dolby Vision HDR where available. It's not available to rent, but you can buy it in up to 4K resolution, or opt for the $100 Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 9-Movie Collection.

Is it worth it? Despite a 51% Rotten Tomatoes rating from critics it did manage an 86 percent audience score, so there's a chance you'll be thoroughly entertained with how this third trilogy comes to an end. If not, at least you're at home and you can easily flip over to something else, or just update the new lists on Vudu.