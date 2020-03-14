'Call of Duty: Warzone' gets 15 million players in four days

There's little doubt that this growth will slow over time, just as it did for Apex. It's mainly a matter of when that happens, and whether or not the sustainable audience will be enough to eclipse rivals. That's a tougher call. It's unlikely that Warzone will achieve Fortnite's level of cultural relevance, but a familiar name, Activision's marketing clout and solid game mechanics give it a better shot at success than many of its competitors.

We crossed 15 million players earlier today, thank you #Warzone fans. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/6Xw7MyFk2C — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 14, 2020