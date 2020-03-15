'Minecraft' library helps you dodge news media censorship

You can also see details for the current state of press freedom in 180 countries.

The library is a technical achievement in its own right. It resembles a giant neo-classical museum, complete with country-specific wings and huge book collections. You can't tear the library apart, but you can add more if you have the time and inclination.

Reporters Without Borders believes the Uncensored Library should be relatively resilient. Anyone can download the necessary map, and Minecraft's nature makes it easy to host another server if an oppressive country tries to take one down. We wouldn't count on this lasting forever, mind you. Countries that already have draconian censorship measures aren't likely to think twice about banning Minecraft outright -- this may be just a temporary reprieve.

Still, that's not entirely the point. This is also a commentary on censorship, and a way to engage people who otherwise wouldn't think much about such a difficult subject. If it encourages some Minecraft players to advocate for press freedom or pursue investigative reporting as a career, it will have accomplished its mission.