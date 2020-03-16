Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Dropkick Murphys will livestream a St. Patrick’s Day show with no audience

Rather than cancel completely due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
15m ago
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The Dropkick Murphys have been playing St. Patrick's Day shows for 24 years. This year the show, like most things, will be a little different. In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the band is canceling its regular concert but will livestream a free performance tomorrow at 7pm ET.

Musicians streaming concerts isn't really anything new. YouTube has been streaming Coachella performances for years, and Apple and Amazon have livestreamed concerts and festivals. But those usually have in-person audiences too.

Despite all we've heard about sports games potentially happening without spectators, this is one of the first, if not the first, major "no attendees" concert due to the coronavirus outbreak. It may encourage other musicians, whose tours have effectively come to a halt, to get creative with reaching their audiences.

In the meantime, you can catch the Dropkick Murphys show on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook tomorrow. They'll start things off in Boston at 7pm ET. As the band wrote on its website, "the show must go on!!!"

Dropkick Murphys

Via: Kerrang!
Source: Dropkick Murphys
