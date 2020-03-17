Apple accidentally listed four new iPad Pro models on its website

MacRumors

Notably, two of the models, A2228 and A2229, match recent filings the company made with the Eurasian Economic Commission. In the past, new database listings with the ECC have typically foreshadowed new releases from Apple.

As for what to expect from the new iPad Pro, analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has said the tablet will feature a triple-lens main camera array with 3D sensing capabilities. Frequent Apple leaker Sonny Dickson corroborated this rumor partway through last year when he shared what he claimed was a "final design" mockup of the new 11-inch iPad Pro. However, the most exciting change might not have anything to do with new hardware. Late last month, The Information said Apple was preparing to start producing a new keyboard accessory with a built-in trackpad, suggesting iPadOS 14 will feature more robust mouse support. In other words, the iPad Pro may finally live up to its billing as a laptop replacement.

The question then becomes whether Apple will announce the new iPad Pro anytime soon. In November, Bloomberg said the tablet could arrive "as early as" the first half of 2020. Of course, that was before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.