'Exit the Gungeon' lands on Nintendo Switch today

The game's status as a timed exclusive wasn't a surprise; Exit the Gungeon was listed for a May 31 release on Steam and a console release was teased by the developers. But it is unusual to see an indie land on the Switch before it hits PC; usually the ports come a few months later or titles get a simultaneous release.

The listing page for the game is up on the web, though at the time this post is being written it's still not showing up on the Switch, possibly due to this morning's outage. The game will cost $10.