Nintendo Switch online services went down worldwide

We hope you weren't planning to play a few multiplayer rounds of Mario Kart or Splatoon while staying at home to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Nintendo's Switch online services went down around the world for hours, with the company's status page still saying as of this writing that it's "unable to connect to the network service." We've asked Nintendo for comment and will let you know if it has more to share, although it seemed like at least some services might be back based on our tests.